RFL responds to parent’s criticism after girl unable to continue playing Rugby League

The RFL has responded to criticism from the York-based parent of a twelve-year old girl who has been banned from carrying as a player with her local club because she has reached the age-limit beyond which the RFL rules that girls can’t play against boys.

Her father, Tony Pickering, has written to League Express (see Mailbag, page 33), objecting to the rule that prevents his daughter continuing to play, while he also suggests that there are no alternative girls’ teams in his district that his daughter can play for.

“My daughter loves Rugby League and has played successfully with a fantastic local club for four years and seven years in total,” he writes.

“The club she played with for the last four years did request an exemption several months ago and followed that request up more than once, that my daughter and two other girls in her team, be allowed to continue to play this present season at Under-12s due to their technique, ability and skill.”

That application was turned down, however, and the RFL have responded to League Express about this case.

“We are sorry about the difficulties in communication regarding this case and will try to make contact through League Express this week,” it said.

“This should be a positive story – three girls who love playing Rugby League and want to continue doing so – and we will do everything we can to find a way for that to happen.

“However, it is well established in Rugby League and other sports, especially contact sports, that girls do not compete with boys at secondary school level (under-12s).

“There has been significant expansion in Under-12s Girls’ Rugby League in the last 18 months – there are now 19 teams across Yorkshire, with 12 Under-13s teams. In most cases, this has occurred through community clubs launching teams for girls emerging from primary Rugby League.

“Given the leading role played by York City Knights in the development of Women’s and Girls’ Rugby League, we will work with all stakeholders as a matter of urgency to seek to provide opportunities for these girls, and others.”

