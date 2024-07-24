RFL running at loss for 2023 as financial deficit revealed

THE RFL has announced that it ran at yet another loss for 2023.

In a statement that confirmed former Channel 4 Super League host Adam Hills’ new role as President of the RFL from 2025, the RFL also announced the financial deficit suffered last year.

Though that figure stands at £53,000 before tax, it is a significant reduction on the loss of £946,000 that the governing body suffered in 2022, largely as a result of the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic and unplanned costs of the Rugby League World Cup.

A small profit had been budgeted (£32,000) – the accounts explain that the shortfall “predominantly relates to write-offs and unplanned costs of wrapping up of the Rugby League World Cup 2021 which was held in Autumn 2022”.

The RFL maintained an aggregate positive cash balance throughout the year, which at the end of 2023 stood at more than £5.9m.

Council was also informed of the impact on the 2024 cashflow and accounts of the proposed sale of Odsal Stadium back to Bradford Bulls. The RFL Board will make a final decision in the coming days.

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast