Jayden Nikorima breaks silence on Salford Red Devils move following Catalans

JAYDEN NIKORIMA has spoken for the first time since making the move to the Salford Red Devils after being sacked by Catalans Dragons.

The diminutive halfback – who can also play hooker – was one of three players that had their contracts terminated by the Dragons after missing training to go to a concert.

Now, Nikorima has been given a second chance in Super League with the Red Devils – and he is determined to take it after embracing the ‘family feel’ of the Salford club.

“I had been talking to Krisnan Inu and Paul Rowley and all the stuff that happened at Catalans wasn’t ideal for me and my family,” Nikorima said on the Salford’s YouTube channel.

“For them to reach out during a difficult period, it was very welcoming for me and my family. It showed a lot of character about them as coaches but also as a club.

“Being here for a couple of days, I can feel that already. I’ve got my family, my wife and my son. The club said ‘family first, footy second’ and everything else revolves around that.

“They wanted to know me as a person, we are not just footballers and some people miss that part. That’s what drew me to my club.”

Nikorima is also excited to work under Paul Rowley as a coach.

“I’m very excited to work under Paul Rowley, I’ve seen some games that Salford have played this year and they ruthless with their attack, they back their abilities and I love to attack.

“I’ve had a couple of mates that have been here – Jackson Hastings and Brodie Croft – and they both play my position too.

“I know they can turn careers around. I’m a runner and that’s what Brodie and Jackson did here too.”

