RFL threatens to cancel free Challenge Cup final tickets after discount code shared

The Rugby Football League says anyone claiming free admission to Saturday’s Challenge Cup final but not entitled to take advantage of the offer concerned will have their tickets cancelled.

The governing body responded after it emerged some people had discovered a discount code providing tickets for only a £2 booking fee.

Huddersfield face Wigan after Featherstone and Leigh contest the 1895 Cup final in a double-header at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

A limited number of NHS staff are eligible for the offer under the ‘Tickets for Good’ scheme.

As it emerged that some fans not working for the NHS were claiming free tickets, others who had paid for them took to social media to express their displeasure.

The RFL said in a statement: “In reference to comments about tickets being made available for Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, a limited number (less than 200) have been made available through Tickets for Good, to allow NHS staff to attend the event. We do the same with Tickets for Troops.

“Anyone who has claimed these tickets but is not entitled to them via being registered with Tickets for Good will have their tickets cancelled.”

