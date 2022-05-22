Huddersfield Giants declare interest in Jake Bibby as Wigan Warriors prepare for exit

Huddersfield Giants coach Ian Watson admits he is in the market to sign Wigan Warriors centre or winger Jake Bibby, as he plots their downfall in this Saturday’s Challenge Cup final.

Last week Bibby, 25, was shown as not being the subject of an offer from Wigan in the list of non-contracted players issued by the RFL, clearing the way for the Giants, or any other club, to sign him.

Bibby made his name under Watson with Salford Red Devils, scoring a Grand Final try in their 2019 campaign.

“Jake is off contract. We definitely have an interest in him and I would like to get him over the line,” said Watson.

“Time will tell. Jake made his debut under me at Salford. I know what he can bring and the kind of player Jake is, so I would like to try and team up with him again.

“There would be a lot of clubs having a look at Jake. He plays a large number of games at eight out of ten every week. In the semi-final against St Helens I thought he was the best centre on the field and that’s some going when he was playing against Mark Percival.

“We want to get a stronger squad and so when quality players become available, especially British players, we want to move for them. We’ve put our hat in the ring and we’ll find out whether we’re successful.”

Matt Peet appears to accept that Bibby will be leaving Wigan at the end of the season.

“What you get in a salary capped sport is that sometimes you want to retain players, but they may be able to get a better package elsewhere,” said the Warriors coach.

“There is no doubt he is a quality player but we’ll see how it goes.”

