RFL to investigate Adrian Lam’s no-show on Sky Sports as well as Derek Beaumont comments in wake of Leigh-Wigan clash

THE RFL are set to investigate Adrian Lam’s no-show on Sky Sports as well as Derek Beaumont’s comments in the wake of Leigh Leopards’ 10-6 loss to the Wigan Warriors last Friday night.

As is contractual obligations, all Super League head coaches are required to speak to Sky Sports following live games on the broadcasting channel.

However, Sky Sports anchor Brian Carney confirmed, following Leigh’s 10-6 home loss to Wigan Warriors last weekend, that Lam would not be present, stating: “We’ve tried to get Adrian Lam here but we believe he hasn’t been allowed by the owner”.

Beaumont took to Twitter/X to explain the reasoning, stating: “The facts are SKY stood lammy down and said we are doing the presentation we will have to come back to you once that is over. I told their producer that we wouldn’t be there at that point as would be addressing our players and would be available after that. They weren’t there once we had finished. The press that were there got to speak to lammy. The brief from Sky and RL was interview pre presentation. That was available to them and Adrian was present they chose not to do it!”

Following the game, which saw a major flashpoint when Oliver Gildart’s try for Leigh was harshly ruled out for obstruction, Beaumont also spoke in the hospitality boxes – something which was filmed and later posted on Facebook and X.

His comments range from criticism of the RFL to threatening to leave the sport and create a new competition to rival Super League.

He said: “Unfortunately this is not an investable sport anymore to me, which is obviously very concerning. Unless there’s changes, I won’t be investing in it any further.

“I’m sorry to say that when the wife comes up to me and says, ‘I’ve had enough’, she sees the pain. I don’t care if anyone’s filming it because I’ve told the RFL clean and square.”

Beaumont continued: “Maybe what you will see is me step out of this charade and set up a proper Super League called Ultimate Rugby, with proper rugby players, who work with each other which is not decided by referees and is decided by the athletes.

“That’s the only alternative. We don’t need the broadcaster that stands my coach down and who says we’re not going to interview you now because we’re just going to do the presentation so we’ll speak to you after that.”

Now the RFL are set to investigate those comments, too.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.