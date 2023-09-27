Catalans Dragons set for biggest-ever crowd at Stade Gilbert Brutus for Super League semi-final

   27/09/2023

CATALANS DRAGONS are set to break the record for their biggest-ever crowd at the Stade Gilbert Brutus when they host the Super League play-off semi-final next weekend.

Despite the Dragons not yet knowing their opponents, the fanatical French fans have thrown their support behind the club, with a capacity of 12,000 supporters expected to flock to the Brutus, according to Catalan Media.

Even though France rugby union take on Italy in the Rugby World Cup, the swimming pool end of the venue will be open for one of the first times in the ground’s history for next weekend’s clash.

The fixture – regardless of who Catalans play – promises to be an incredible event.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.