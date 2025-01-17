RFL to ‘reconsider’ some aspects of new disciplinary points system

THE RFL are set to ‘reconsider’ some aspects of the new disciplinary points system.

This comes off the back of a major backlash from those involved with the game.

The new system will only see players sanctioned when they reach a certain number of points.

Therefore, if a player were to be charged with on-field misconduct, they would not instantly receive a sanction as is currently the case.

Charge grades are now allocated points which players will accumulate and keep on their record for twelve months.

However, in a statement released this evening, the RFL has produced an update on the new system: “All clubs were circulated with changes to the on-field sentencing guidelines for 2025 in mid-December.

“These guidelines are for Betfred Men’s and Women’s Super League, plus Betfred Championship and League One.

“The changes followed consultation with clubs at all levels in the mid-season regulatory meetings in May 2024, and ratification by the RFL’s Laws Committee – which includes representatives from clubs, coaches and players – followed by approval by RFL Board.

“While there is support for the broad direction of travel, following feedback from various levels of the sport, the RFL has agreed to reconsider some of the detail of the changes, specifically relating to historic charges (from the 2024 season).

“The final version of the guidelines will therefore be published in the first week of February, before the Third Round of the Betfred Challenge Cup, and following a scheduled meeting of Laws Committee on January 29, which is followed by the RFL Board – as well as further consultation with clubs and other stakeholders.”