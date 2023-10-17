RFL want to sell Odsal leasehold as Bradford Bulls make statement

THE Rugby Football League has outlined its desire to sell their leasehold on Odsal Stadium.

As a result, Bradford Bulls chief executive, Jason Hirst, has issued the following statement with regards to the club’s home at Odsal Stadium: “We are aware that the RFL are now seeking expressions of interest to potentially sell their leasehold of Odsal Stadium and we understand their reasons for this; particularly with the new IMG grading system being introduced, which puts significant obligations on stadium owners.

“We have been continually reassured that the RFL’s primary objective has always been the protection of professional Rugby League in Bradford and this was and has been repeated once again as part of this potential sale process. Given those assurances, we don’t, therefore, believe there is any immediate threat to the club’s occupancy of Odsal Stadium and as such, fully expect the club to play all of its’ home fixtures at the stadium in 2024.

“Rest assured; the club will continue to liaise with the RFL and Bradford Metropolitan District Council and keep its’ supporters appropriately updated on any developments.

“In the meantime, everyone at our club remains fully committed to building towards and delivering another successful on and off field season in 2024.”

