Jackson Hastings responds to claims a return to Salford Red Devils could be on the cards

JACKSON HASTINGS has responded to claims reported by infamous Australian journalist The Mole that has linked the Newcastle Knights halfback with a move back to the Salford Red Devils.

Hastings made quite the impression at Salford in his one-and-a-half seasons at the club back in 2018 and 2019, winning the Steve Prescott Man of Steel in the latter year before moving to the Wigan Warriors in 2020.

At Wigan, Hastings inspired the Warriors to a Super League Grand Final but his side fell to a St Helens defeat.

The 27-year-old signed for Wests Tigers in the NRL before moving to the Knights where he helped the Hunter club to a finals spot in 2023.

However, earlier today, The Mole reported that Salford are looking at Hastings as a potential replacement for outgoing halfback Brodie Croft.

“He has just bought a house in Newcastle and is happy there,” a source close to Hastings told Wide World of Sports.

“There has been no approach yet but we have been hearing whispers.

“Jackson still has a lot of friends in Salford and fond memories of the club.

“So he will wait and see how it plays out if anything comes of it.”

However, Hastings himself has dispelled those claims, posting on X: “The reports on my future this morning are completely false and fabricated as per regarding me. I’m extremely happy, settled & loving my footy at Newcastle and can’t wait to build on what we started this season. Don’t believe everything you read. Go the @NRLKnights.”

