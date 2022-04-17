Leeds Rhinos close in on appointment of new head coach

Chief executive Gary Hetherington says an “exhaustive search” to find Richard Agar’s successor as Leeds Rhinos coach could reach a conclusion on Wednesday.

Hetherington, back from a trip to Australia, where he met several candidates, is set to address a board meeting before then.

And a new man could be in place for the key home clash with fellow strugglers Toulouse Olympique on Friday.

Caretaker coach Jamie Jones-Buchanan will take charge for a fourth match, and third in Super League, at Castleford on Monday, April 18.

That follows Thursday’s 20-20 home draw with Huddersfield, when Leeds led by ten points with two minutes remaining.

They were pegged back, and neither side could settle the issue over ten minutes of extra time.

It was only a third point of the season for Leeds, who have lost six out of eight in the league and went out of the Challenge Cup at home to Castleford.

Hetherington is keeping his cards close to his chest and would only say there will be no ‘novice’ appointment.

“I said at the outset it would be an exhaustive search, which is what it has been,” he told the Yorkshire Evening Post.

“I went to Brisbane and Sydney and met everyone I intended. That was a very productive and useful exercise, but there’s also candidates here who I met before I went away.

“The job is a big one and there’s a lot more to it than the coaching of the team. It requires a good deal of experience and seniority.

“We’ve got a board meeting (on Wednesday) and that’s when a decision could well be finalised.”

Leeds, already without Richie Myler (thigh), lost fullback Jack Walker to a hamstring injury against Huddersfield.

