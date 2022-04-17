Salford Red Devils’ tough fixture list suits Deon Cross as he settles into Super League

Deon Cross can’t wait to test himself against some of Super League’s best as a daunting fortnight awaits for Salford Red Devils.

Paul Rowley’s side don’t have things easy over the next twelve days, with Monday’s home clash with Catalans Dragons followed by visits to Wigan Warriors (Sunday) and St Helens (Friday 29th).

But for Cross, in his first season as a Super League player, the schedule represents an opportunity.

“We’ve got some big clubs coming up and you want to be playing in those games,” said the centre.

“You can compare yourselves to them, see where you’re at against some of the big clubs. I’m really looking forward to it.

“I live in St Helens so I’m looking forward to coming up against them. They’re obviously Super League champions, with some of the best players in the comp, so you want to test yourself against the best.”

Cross has made a quick impact in Super League since signing from Widnes Vikings ahead of this campaign, playing every game and starting all but one.

“I’m grateful to the coaches and grateful to Paul Rowley for giving me that opportunity. I can’t thank him enough,” he added.

“It took a while for me to settle in, coming from a part-time environment. It’s totally different.

“It was a big step and it took me a good six or seven weeks to really settle down and get used to it all.

“There was that bit of self-doubt when you come in, you’re training with guys who have been there ten or 15 years in Super League, and you think ‘can I make the step up?’

“But I feel like a Super League player now. I’m really enjoying every minute.”

