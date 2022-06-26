Rhinos discipline back in spotlight

LEEDS RHINOS have more disciplinary questions to answer after another card-filled performance last week leaves them likely to face more bans.

Three players were shown cards in Thursday’s second-half implosion at St Helens, starting with Bodene Thompson being sent to the sinbin for a trip.

Zane Tetevano was then sent off for a high tackle before James Bentley finished the game in the bin for a professional foul.

The latter two players have been repeat offenders this season, with Tetevano having already served two separate two-match bans.

Bentley has served three individual suspensions, totalling nine matches and almost half of Leeds’ campaign to date, while his four cards this term is a Super League-record high.

Rhinos head coach Rohan Smith said ahead of the Saints game that “James understands he needs to be in control of himself” coming up against his former side and that he spoke frequently to the forward about “managing emotion and how best to execute it”.

Of the Bentley incident, delaying a restart under the nose of the referee, Smith said: “That type of play is never advisable at any scoreline, at any venue.”

On the others, he said: “Bodene got caught off balance. The tackle (by Tetevano) on (Konrad) Hurrell looked spectacular but I haven’t seen the point of contact on a replay.”

Further suspensions would pose an issue for Leeds ahead of this Saturday’s trip to Hull FC, where Jack Walker is pushing to return from a hamstring injury but Ash Handley is a fresh doubt with an ankle issue suffered at St Helens.

But they would also cast fresh questions on the disciplinary record throughout the squad, with youngsters Tom Holroyd and Muizz Mustapha currently serving lengthy bans.

Like Tetevano and Bentley, Matt Prior and Brad Dwyer are also repeat offenders this season, having been slapped with multiple suspensions, while the Rhinos have received a league-record twelve cards this season in total.

Meanwhile, Leeds last week allowed Alex Mellor to depart the club for Castleford Tigers on a permanent deal.

Jack Broadbent is set to follow suit at the end of the year, but will spend the rest of this campaign with Featherstone Rovers on loan.

“To my knowledge, prior to Jack arriving he had already secured his future elsewhere for the seasons to come,” said Smith.

“I don’t think it’s been that it hasn’t worked out (for Broadbent at Leeds), but there are other seasoned players.

“If you look at the players selected in front of him, they’re experienced and high-quality players. There’s no shame sometimes in a young player not being selected.”

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.