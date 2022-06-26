Roby’s career call imminent

JAMES ROBY admits his final decision on retirement will have to be made soon “for everybody’s sake”.

The St Helens captain currently intends to call it a day at the end of this season, his 19th as a first-team player at Saints.

And Roby, who recently broke the Super League appearance record, says he will have to make the call soon if he wants to change his mind and go again for another year.

“I know it’s a question people keep asking me and I’ve not really got a set answer,” said the 36-year-old.

“There’s still a part of me that will never switch off and always want to carry on, and a part of me that says it’s common sense to call time now. There are pros and cons for both.

“I’m aware and the club is aware that that decision needs to be made quickly. I’m sure something will get sorted out pretty quickly.

“It’s a decision I need to make myself. I’ve had enough time to think about it and you’d think I should have made my mind up by now.

“It’ll have to be (soon) for everybody’s sake. Pretty much within the next couple of weeks.”

However, Roby insists he has had no thoughts of reversing his international retirement despite continued calls for him to return and lead England’s World Cup challenge.

He said: “It’s quite flattering that people still think I’m capable and still want me to put my hand back up and play, but I understand my age and have my reasons for calling it a day.

“There’s been no dialogue between me and anybody at England. As far as I’m concerned, I’ve retired from internationals and I’m just concentrating on playing for St Helens.”

He did join the England camp before the recent Combined Nations All Stars clash to present the shirts to the four new debutants.

Three of them were very familiar faces in club team-mates Jack Welsby, Matty Lees and Joe Batchelor, the latest players to join a list of World Cup contenders that has a very strong Saints flavour.

“I was really happy for those guys,” said Roby.

“I see what they do day in, day out and how they carry themselves as individuals, so I was really pleased for them and their families.

“They all did well, they held their heads high and didn’t look out of place. It was a special moment for me to give them their shirts.

“It’s great for the club; it’s fantastic we’ve got a strong core group of regular international players.

“For the last few years and probably the next few years down the line, you know if those guys are performing then they should be there or thereabouts in the England team.”

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.