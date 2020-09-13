Rhinos’ late adjustment pays dividends

Leeds Rhinos overcame a Covid-19 scare as seven of their players were temporarily stood down for their game against Huddersfield Giants on Friday.

A family member of a player had displayed symptoms, so the club stood him down as well as the players highlighted by the track and trace system.

Leeds had hoped the players would still be available for selection. Had the test come back negative in time, those players would have been available for selection.

As a result, some players even drove to The Totally Wicked Stadium in their own cars, to ensure they remained isolated while also in a position to play.

But the results didn’t come back until Saturday morning, although thankfully they were given the all clear.

“Nine o’clock Thursday morning they went out and got tested,” Leeds coach Richard Agar (pictured) revealed.

“Because you aren’t allowed to have a secondary test through the firm we had to go for an Independent National Health one. There’s been a spike in cases and you get your results in 48 hours, but we were trying to get the test back in 24 to 36.

“The guys that were isolated until we had the test back drove over in the hope this email would land before 6.30, but we had to put a contingency team together. We were hopeful we’d get the email back, if it was positive they were down anyway, and if they were negative they were good to go. But the email didn’t come in time.

“We’re not the only club whose preparation is being heavily impacted. But it’s important we try and keep the game going.”

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.