Rob Burrow delighted by Leeds Rhinos’ special Magic Weekend kit to support MND

Leeds Rhinos will have a club legend close to their hearts at Magic Weekend, when they play in a kit designed by Rob Burrow’s three young children.

The kit will raise funds to support those impacted by motor neurone disease like Burrow, with £5 from every shirt sale donated to each of the MND Association and the Leeds Hospitals Charity appeal to build the Rob Burrow Centre for MND.

The shirt features a host of touches designed by Burrow’s three children: Macy, Maya and Jackson.

As well as a bold blue ‘7’ – Burrow’s Leeds shirt number – across the yellow shirt, there is a stickman drawing from three-year-old Jackson of his dad, and quotes in the children’s handwriting.

“I love it!” said Burrow, who this week saw his book ‘Too Many Reasons to Live’ named as Autobiography of the Year at the prestigious Sunday Times Sports Book Awards.

“I am so proud of my children and everything they achieve and I think they have designed a fantastic kit.

“The colours are vibrant and fun and it will look just as great on the team when they head out at the Magic Weekend as it will on the kids running around during the summer holidays.

“Most importantly, through the generosity of Oxen (the Rhinos official technical partner), it will hopefully raise a fantastic amount of money for both the MND Association and the Leeds Hospitals Charity appeal to get the MND Centre built.

“On behalf of both charities I would like to say a massive thank you to everyone involved and especially those fans who are able to purchase the new look kit.”

Leeds’ Magic Weekend opponents on 9 July at St James’ Park, Castleford Tigers, have also released a special jersey for the fixture to support the MND Association and the Rob Burrow Centre from MND appeal.

Like with the Rhinos, £5 from every sale of a shirt – which is black with touches in the orange colour associated with the MND Association and features the Rob Burrow ‘7’ signature fundraising logo – will go to each cause.

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.