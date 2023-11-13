Rhys Kennedy keen to ‘add value’ to London Broncos alongside homegrown quartet

LONDON BRONCOS coach Mike Eccles believes that Aussie prop Rhys Kennedy will be the ideal addition to his metropolitan pack.

The capital club earned promotion with a group of forwards from the south, including Lewis Bienek, Will Lovell, Marcus Stock and Jordan Williams, who have all signed for 2024 alongside the returning Sadiq Adebiyi.

Now London have added top-level experience to their pack with the signing of Rhys Kennedy, following his release by Hull KR.

The 29-year-old helped the Robins reach the Challenge Cup final and Super League semi-finals in his single season at the club.

Previously, he made 49 NRL appearances for South Sydney Rabbitohs and Brisbane Broncos.

“Rhys is a fantastic addition to our squad,” said Eccles, who last week also tied down both prop Williams and halfback Oli Leyland for next season, and re-signed winger Gideon Boafo and halfback James Meadows from Newcastle and Batley respectively.

“His performances last year helped Hull KR to a top-four finish and a Challenge Cup final.

“His age, profile and experiences in the NRL and Super League are everything I’m looking for, to complement what I’m sure everyone agrees is a very exciting, young, dynamic London pack.”

Kennedy added: “Hopefully I can add some value to the team and learn something from them too.”

Williams, Leyland, Boafo and Meadows are all London Academy products, with the former pair playing key roles in the Broncos’ surprise run to Championship Grand Final glory.

“I am incredibly proud of what we have achieved this year, earning promotion,” said Williams, 26.

“I am very happy to be re-signing with the Broncos – being a London boy it is an honour to represent this club at the highest level.”

Leyland, 22, joins younger brother Bill in signing a new deal and said: “I can’t wait to be in Super League and test myself at a higher level.

“I’ve had a couple of years getting game time and developing my game and think there are still a lot of improvements I can make.”

Boafo made 13 appearances for the Broncos in 2021 before leaving for two years at Newcastle.

“To say I’m excited is an understatement. Being in Super League at the club I grew up playing for is a blessing,” said the 24-year-old.

Meadows, 25, who also returns to the capital after two years away, said: “I’m immensely proud to have an opportunity to play for my home club again.”

