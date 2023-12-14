Rhys Kennedy opens up on ‘quick’ Hull KR exit as he gives special message to Super League club’s fans

NEW London Broncos signing Rhys Kennedy has opened up on his exit from Hull KR at the end of the 2023 Super League season.

Having signed a two-year deal with Rovers ahead of 2023, Kennedy found his time at Craven Park cut to just one year with a deal at newly-promoted London signed for 2024.

Now the 29-year-old has admitted that his exit came “much quicker” than he would have liked.

“It all happened much quicker than I would have liked it. It wasn’t ideal in terms of timing, but sometimes those things happen in rugby league,” Kennedy told League Express.

“I had to make do with the whole situation but now I’m just thankful I’ve got another crack at proving myself at London.

“I loved it (at Hull KR), I had a great time and made a lot of good friends. I particularly enjoyed the playing group and playing with the bunch of boys. I made a lot of good memories.”

Kennedy also paid tribute to Rovers’ supporters who made the experience of Hull even better.

“The fanbase was awesome to play in front of. They are very passionate the supporters and they turn up whether it’s rain, hail or howling wind. They always turn up at home and away too.

“It was a really good experience to play for the club and passionate fans. I am really grateful to have had that experience in front of them and to see what the rugby league world was about in Hull. It was all great, I loved every part of it but now it’s on to the next chapter.”

The towering prop says he has no qualms about uprooting to London after experience such movement back in his native Australia.

“It’s part of rugby league, I’ve been doing it my whole career. It hasn’t been my first move, I’ve been round Australia so I’m used to moving around and uprooting my life.

“It’s not easy having to do that all the time but it’s something you’ve got to accept as a rugby league player. Sometimes it takes a while to settle in but you understand that rugby league can be volatile.”

