St Helens star Jack Welsby reportedly enters talks with NRL side St George Illawarra Dragons

ST HELENS star Jack Welsby has reportedly entered talks with NRL side St George Illawarra Dragons.

That’s according to the Daily Telegraph which has claimed that the Dragons have had a glowing recommendation from veteran playmaker Ben Hunt about Welsby which has convinced the hierarchy to make a play for the Saints man.

The 22-year-old has won it all in Super League so far, winning four titles, one Challenge Cup and one World Club Challenge and now St George boss Shane Flanagan has spoken highly of his target.

“Welsby is the English Test five-eighth and fullback,” said Flanagan.

“He is only young so could come over here and have a long career.

“We are definitely looking outside the square and have gone as far as going to the UK with Jack Welsby. We’ve expressed some interest there and made contact with his manager.

“He is a super talent with attacking brilliance. We know there will be a lot of interest when he comes off contract but we might have to push now to see if we can get him.

“In the World Cup, he was outstanding.

“The challenge is getting some of those English players out of their country. Once they’re here they love it but getting them here is the challenge.

“We will see what happens with Junior Amone. If things don’t go well we will go hard for Jack Welsby. He is a real danger carrying the football.”

Welsby is still contracted to Saints for 2024 and 2025.

