Rhyse Martin plots winning return from suspension for Leeds Rhinos

Rhyse Martin is ready to take up where he left off when Leeds Rhinos host Warrington Wolves on Friday, after serving a one-match ban for dangerous contact.

The play-off chasers will also have halfback Aidan Sezer available after the Australian had a two-game suspension for tripping halved on appeal, although Tonga winger David Fusitu’a (high tackle) will complete a two-match ban.

All three had to sit out the game at Hull KR on Friday, as Leeds made it four wins on the spin.

Martin, who is in contention to skipper Papua New Guinea at this year’s World Cup, claimed 22 of his side’s points against Salford through two tries and seven goals from as many attempts.

But the 29-year-old, who joined the Rhinos from Canterbury Bulldogs in 2019 and recently signed a contract extension through to 2024, says it’s all about the team as Australian coach Rohan Smith, who will be in charge for the 13th time against Warrington, continues to make his presence felt after his Headingley appointment in April.

“We’re working really hard in training and I think the signs are positive,” said Martin.

“We’ve been in some tough battles but come through, and the boys are really turning up and putting us in the position to win games.

“You get lapses (during matches), but we want to make them as short as possible to try to ensure we get into the grind as quickly as we can, and stay in it.

“There’s another four rounds to go (after Warrington’s visit, Leeds host Huddersfield and visit Catalans Dragons in the space of six days before a home clash with Castleford) and we want to keep the season going after that.”

Martin enjoyed his tries against Salford, adding: “It’s always good to get over the line, and I love those ones where you crash through a few defenders.”

