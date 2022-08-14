Hull FC keen on Ellis Longstaff move from Warrington Wolves after impressive loan start

Hull FC coach Brett Hodgson has hinted at a move to keep Ellis Longstaff at the MKM Stadium beyond this season.

The backrower has impressed since joining the club last month on loan from Warrington Wolves, where he has been out of favour.

While Josh Simm was recalled last week by St Helens, Longstaff is set to remain at Hull for the rest of the season bar a Warrington injury crisis.

And although the 20-year-old is contracted with the Wolves until the end of next year, Hull could be interested in a permanent move.

“There are a number of recruitment decisions that we’re still in the process of making,” said Hodgson.

“He is contracted for next year, so it’s not as easy as signing him. There are several things that would have to happen for that to occur. The honest answer is I don’t know (if we will sign him) yet.”

Warrington coach Daryl Powell suggested last week that Longstaff’s future would lie away from that club.

“We’re just going through that process at the moment so I won’t discuss it,” he said.

“That’s something to fix up behind closed doors. He’s playing consistently at Hull and he’s enjoying it, so we’ll discuss that at the end of the year.”

Hodgson added of Longstaff: “He’s a good boy, he’s working hard. He’s one that’s willing to learn, asks questions and understands what we need from him.

“The one thing Ellis doesn’t have is that presence and size to be able to punch holes in the opposition, but we understand that and it takes time.

“But I’ve been really pleased with what Ellis has contributed to our team.”

Meanwhile, Hull have already confirmed three new signings for next year with Liam Sutcliffe to join Jake Trueman and Tex Hoy.

The versatile Leeds Rhinos back, who has made more than 200 appearances for Leeds as well as earning one England cap, will move on a three-year deal.

“We lose a bit of experience in the off-season, so to bring someone in who has played in Grand Finals and Challenge Cup finals is important,” said Hodgson of Sutcliffe.

“We hope he brings those experiences to us and can still contribute at the standards he is at the moment. It’s an exciting signing for us.

“He’s got good size so he’s got some quality bringing the ball of our tryline, and he has the ability to catch and pass to create tries.”

Hull are also reportedly interested in signing hooker Brad Dwyer from Leeds for next season.

