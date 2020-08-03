Richard Agar says Leeds must be better despite incredible comeback

Leeds head coach Richard Agar was left delighted by the Rhinos’ incredible comeback victory – but warned their performance still wasn’t up to standard.

One of the most remarkable comebacks in Super League history saw Leeds scored four tries in ten minutes to nullify a 26-6 deficit before Luke Gale’s golden point drop game sealed the most unlikely of wins.

Their late blitz pleased Agar, but didn’t gloss over their performance in the first 60 minutes.

“I personally didn’t think there was enough time to get back, but once you post two back-to-back tries and get within a couple of scores, that does start to create a bit of doubt in the opposition,” he said.

“There’s a lot of lessons to be learned.

“They punched us squarely in the mouth and I thought we didn’t respond great at all. I thought we lost our composure and the momentum they created left us doing a lot of defending.

“There were times I thought they completed high, played really basic, kicked well and caused us a lot of problems because we were way too sloppy with the ball for 60 minutes.

“But I am pleased to get the win. It was never-say-die, we showed a lot of spirits to come back, but we are not kidding ourselves about the quality of our first 60 minutes either.”