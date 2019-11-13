Richardson can replace Gale, says Castleford ace

James Clare is the first to admit that Danny Richardson will have big shoes to fill at Castleford next year.

However, the Tigers winger believes the club’s new halfback is the perfect fit to help replace Luke Gale at the Tigers next season.

Richardson has arrived from St Helens after a difficult season in which he struggled for game time at the champions.

However, he is set to feature prominently in amber and black next season, tasked with guiding the Tigers to victory alongside fellow young halfback Jake Trueman.

Inevitably, Richardson will be compared to his predecessor next year, but Clare can see similarities between the pair.

“Luke is one of the best players I’ve played with,” he said.

“Some of the stuff he does off the field. Fans never see it, but he talks in video rooms, talking about what he wants you to do.

“He will be a massive loss off the field. But replacing him his Danny Richardson and he comes with a massive point to prove and he’s young too.

“He’s one of those, you see his highlights reel, when he turns up he’s unbelievable and a match-winner.

“We’ve already got Truey (Jake Trueman), but he’s the quiet, unassuming halfback. I think every pairing needs that cocky, confident halfback and you’d say Danny is that. That was the role Galey took on. We probably missed that last year.”