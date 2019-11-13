Toulouse & London out of Summer Bash as first ever ‘Magique Weekend’ heads to France

Toulouse Olympique and London Broncos will be absent from next year’s Summer Bash.

The French club will instead host the Broncos in Toulouse as part of a doubleheader event that will see Catalans Dragons take on Leeds, in what is being dubbed as the first-ever ‘Magique Weekend’ event.

It’s understood the RFL gave its final approval earlier today, leaving the rest of the 12 Championship teams to make up the fixture list at Bloomfield Road later this year.

Despite Toulouse being given the green light to stage the match in France rather than travel to Blackpool, they will not receive an extra home fixture. Instead, they will travel to face the Broncos at Ealing Trailfinders, while the third fixture between the two teams will see the pair face off in another doubleheader, understood to be at Headingley when the Rhinos take on Catalans in August.

The full Summer Bash fixture list is set to be revealed on Friday, with the rest of the Championship fixtures coming out on Sunday. It’s not yet known if the Blackpool event will host additional games due to the absence of the two teams.