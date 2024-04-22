Richie Myler sets out his stall for Hull FC – with ‘clarity’ at heart of vision

RICHIE MYLER wants to deliver “clarity” to Hull FC’s future – on and off the pitch.

The 33-year-old has taken on the newly-created role of director of rugby with the Black and Whites following his playing retirement.

He will be in charge of all rugby operations, including player recruitment, but the search for a new head coach following the recent exit of Tony Smith is his top priority.

“We need to get the head coach right. Simon (Grix, interim coach) will do a great job for us in that role but we need to identify exactly who we want and go and get that person. That will then give us the direction we need,” he said.

“There’s no point in us signing a player that the head coach plays a different style to. The most fundamental part is getting the head coach and the style right around that. That’s my number-one priority.

“Performances on the field haven’t been right. I feel we’re struggling through a lack of clarity on the way we want to play.

“I think that’s been a massive thing, understanding what we’re trying to do as a team. If we can redefine that, ultimately we can build something stronger.

“There will have to be a new team put on the field. There are twelve players off-contract. We’ve a new head coach to bring in. We’ll have to recruit a fistful of players.

“There is an element of a rebuild, but I don’t feel we’re a club that needs drastic changes. We just all need to pull in the right direction.

“The sense I’m getting from everyone is that there’s a lot of frustration around the place, because we know we can perform better.

“Once that is ironed out and there is some clarity around what we’re doing as a club and which direction we’re going for, I think 2025 will be a very exciting time for this club.

“My job between now and then is to understand who wants to be here, who sees their future here in Hull, and who is going to add value to us.”

Myler’s playing experience is not up for question, having played 401 matches in an 18-year career.

He won Challenge Cups with both Warrington and Leeds, either side of a spell with Catalans, after starting out at Widnes and Salford.

Myler, who won eight full caps for England and three for Ireland, joined Championship side York ahead of this season but sustained a serious elbow injury in only his third match.

But some supporters have criticised his appointment based on his inexperience in an executive position.

Myler explained how he decided on this new career path: “I’ve given it some thought over the last five or six years.

“I didn’t really want to be a head coach. I didn’t see myself going down the coaching route. I was always excited and intrigued by the business side of it and the dynamics of the performance side.”

Grix, who played alongside Myler at Warrington in the early 2010s, urged people not to judge Myler before he began work.

“Richie is well connected, he had a good career, understands the game and I don’t understand how it can be a bad thing,” said the former Halifax coach.

“Everyone has to start somewhere. He has to be given a chance and he can be judged down the track if he is doing a good job.

“Richie has that enthusiasm coming in from a new perspective. He will get on with his job.

“I see him bringing fresh ideas. (Hull chief executive) James Clark and Adam Pearson have been doing the rugby side of things between them for a long time, so it’s a fresh pair of eyes.”

The above content is available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.