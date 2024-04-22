St Helens legend James Roby receives another huge honour

FANS travelling to the Totally Wicked Stadium from the M62 will now do so along James Roby Way, following a renaming of the main road into St Helens.

The St Helens Linkway, which runs from the motorway to Cannington Roundabout outside Saints’ home ground, has been renamed in honour of club legend Roby, who retired at the end of last season after winning 18 trophies in a 20-year, 551-game career with St Helens, where he is now on the coaching staff.

The ex-England captain was granted Freedom of the Borough at the end of last year, and has now received this further honour from St Helens Borough Council.

Councillor David Baines, the council leader, said: “In deciding on a name, who better than the greatest of all time?

“I know there will always be a debate about who that is but, in my mind, it’s settled – it’s James Roby.

“He is the club’s all-time record appearance maker and, in a career spanning two decades, he won every trophy possible and lifted them all as captain.

“His achievements will be remembered for as long as the club and the town exist.

“James is extremely humble but his influence on St Helens as a place, the club and the game of Rugby League deserves nothing but the highest praise, which is why we’re delighted to honour him in such a way – the James Roby Way.”

Roby said: “I am hugely humbled and proud to receive such an accolade from my hometown.

“I would like to thank St Helens Borough Council for this honour, it is something I will cherish for a long time into the future.”

Saints chairman Eamonn McManus added: “It is more than appropriate that the St Helens Linkway is forthwith named James Roby Way.

“It constitutes due and permanent recognition of his unparalleled contribution to our club, our sport and our town.

“His achievements will never be matched and should never be forgotten. To name the principal route into the town and into the stadium after him will now ensure that.

“St Helens Borough Council are to be lauded for their judgment and action in ensuring that James is given such deserved prominence.”

