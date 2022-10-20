Ricky Leutele’s new Super League club confirmed after Huddersfield Giants exit

RICKY Leutele will be staying in Super League following his exit from the Huddersfield Giants!

Leutele was the subject of a long debate about whether or not he would be staying at the John Smith’s Stadium with his contract running out at the end of 2022.

Now, however, he will be a part of Leigh Leopards’ new era as the club attempts to be a stable Super League club.

Head of Rugby Chris Chester said he was proud of making a “huge coup” for Leigh, stating: “Ricky is undoubtedly one of the top centres in the whole of Super League and is a huge coup for Leigh Leopards.

“He’s a player that excites everyone when he gets his hands on the ball and I am sure will form a great relationship with Lachlan Lam on the left edge.

“I can’t stress enough how important I believe this signing is for the club and a major statement of intent.”

Huddersfield head coach Ian Watson had earlier revealed why Leutele would not be signing a new deal, stating: 