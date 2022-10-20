Leigh Leopards sign FIVE from Warrington Wolves including ex-Castleford Tigers star

IT’S been quite the afternoon if you are a Leigh supporter.

First, there was a rebrand that saw the name ‘Centurions’ dropped in favour of ‘Leopards’ and then a whole host of signings have been announced including Leeds Rhinos star Zak Hardaker and Huddersfield Giants centre Ricky Leutele.

Among those signings are also FIVE from Warrington Wolves with Jacob Gannon, Robbie Mulhern, Jack Hughes, Matt Davis and Oliver Holmes all joining the club.

Holmes, who came through the ranks at the Castleford Tigers, joined Warrington on a three-year deal ahead of the 2022 season but came under fire following a dismal year for the Wolves in which they finished second bottom of Super League.