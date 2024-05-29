RL Commercial chief on potential 14-team Super League and IMG grading system

RUGBY LEAGUE COMMERCIAL Managing Director, Rhodri Jones, is confident that the IMG grading system will all work out as it should ahead of the 2025 season.

Provisional grades were sent to all 36 professional clubs at the end of last year, allowing clubs the time to focus on improvements ahead of the real grading scores given at the end of 2024.

For Jones, the IMG system is simple – it filters the best clubs to make it in the top division.

“I’m fully confident it will work out. None of this was done in isolation in terms of the signing off process and all clubs agreed to it,” Jones told The League Express podcast.

“There will always be bumps in the road but those bumps would only become evident when the scores circulated because it measured every club.

“The reasons we brought it in early was to give clubs the chance to do something about it and now clubs will have a real focus in certain areas to improve off-field performances.

“We need to have the best – in the broadest sense – in the top division. We can’t have clubs purely focused on the performance side of the game because it’s not sustainable.

“Success breeds success but the emphasis on grading is to ensure the best clubs are up there.”

Much has been made of what a potential future rugby league structure could look like, with three leagues of 12 teams consistently being mentioned.

However, ould there be an expansion into a 14-team Super League in the future?

“Once we break the threshold of 12 then we can have conversations about a 14-team Super League competition.

“There would be a likelihood that you wouldn’t want a Grade A club playing in the Championship so we would look at the number of teams in Super League.”

