Gold Coast Titans winger Ken Maumalo made available to Super League clubs

GOLD COAST TITANS winger Ken Maumalo has been made available to Super League clubs, League Express can exclusively reveal.

Maumalo, who moved to the Titans ahead of the 2023 NRL season from Wests Tigers, has not played for the Titans in over 18 months at the club.

That has left the former New Zealand international winger looking for a move to either the NRL or Super League, with his manager actively scouring both the domestic and overseas market for a home for his client.

Maumalo was an expert try-scoring winger for the New Zealand Warriors after breaking through into the first-team in 2015.

The 29-year-old spent six seasons with the Warriors, registering 44 tries in 106 appearances before moving to Wests Tigers in June 2021.

With Wests, Maumalo scored 19 tries in 29 appearances before swapping Concord for the Gold Coast, but that was a move that definitely didn’t pay off.

