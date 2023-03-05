Rob Burrow’s father slams “scumbags” following vandalisation of Leeds Rhinos legend’s mural

ROB BURROW’S father, Geoff Burrow, has taken to social media to express his devastation at the vandalisation of his son’s mural at the Leeds University Union building.

Burrow himself was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease back in December 2019 but has worked tirelessly since to get the disease into the public eye.

A mural to Burrow was set up outside the Leeds Beckett University Union building back in 2020, but it was splattered with brown paint over the weekend, according to ITV. It’s not the first time that such dedications have been vandalised by mindless thugs. In January an exhibition featuring Burrow and other MND fighters was hit when a panel was stolen from the Seven Stories piece which was on display on Briggate in the centre of Leeds. Now, Rob’s father has taken to social media.

Geoff Burrow tweeted: “So vandals have now damaged my Son, Rob’s fantastic artwork at Leeds Beckett University 😳 What sort of sick mind would do such a thing hey ?? Sick cowards of people who haven’t the guts to do this sick behaviour in public ! Hide away scumbags.”

Let’s hope the perpetrators are caught.