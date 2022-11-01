Robbie Hunter-Paul believes Super League and Championship clubs should ‘line up’ for World Cup star

IF there is anyone qualified to talk about quality in rugby league then it is former Bradford Bulls star Robbie Hunter-Paul.

Winning multiple Super League titles and Challenge Cups, Hunter-Paul turned to punditry upon retiring at the end of the 2011 season.

And Hunter-Paul was among the BBC punditry line-up for Papua New Guinea’s clash against Wales last night.

After running into a 24-0 lead at the break, PNG slacked off in the second-half following some intense Welsh attacks, but the Kumuls ended up running out

One man that has impressed throughout the World Cup tournament so far has been Wales winger Kyle Evans, who played three games for Wakefield Trinity in 2022 after signing for a short spell.

After missing Wales’ opening tournament fixture against the Cook Islands, Evans was brought in for his international debut for the Welsh clash against Tonga following a decade-long spell in rugby union.

And it’s fair to say that he impressed greatly, handling Cronulla Sharks wrecking ball Siosifa Talakai with ease and scoring a superb try.

Evans was again on form last night, so much so that Hunter-Paul identified Evans as a recruit that Super League and Championship clubs should look at.

“Is it right that he is a free agent?” Hunter-Paul asked about Evans. “Wow! Super League clubs line up, Championship clubs line up, he’s a real talent.”

So far Evans is yet to receive an offer to carry on playing the 13-a-side code, but he has recently spoken of his desire to extend his time in rugby league – and why wouldn’t he after impressing so much in such a short space of time?