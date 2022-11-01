Rugby League World Cup quarter-finals: Dates, venues and kick-off times

THE Rugby League World Cup quarter-finals have now been confirmed following last night’s fixture between Papua New Guinea and Wales.

PNG were well worthy winners over John Kear’s men with Nixon Putt scoring twice as the Kumuls ran in 36 points without reply.

Now, PNG will come up against England on Saturday night in the second quarter-final of the weekend.

Here are the dates, venues and kick-off times in full for the quarter-finals:

Friday, 4 November

Australia vs Lebanon at the John Smith’s Stadium in Huddersfield with kick-off at 7.30pm. BBC Three coverage.

Saturday, 5 November

England vs Papua New Guinea at the DW Stadium in Wigan with kick-off at 2.30pm. BBC One coverage.

Saturday, 5 November

New Zealand vs Fiji at the MKM Stadium in Hull with kick-off at 7.30pm. BBC Two coverage.

Sunday, 6 November

Tonga vs Samoa at the Halliwell Jones Stadium in Warrington with kick-off at 2.30pm. BBC Two coverage.

It promises to be a full-blooded weekend with Tonga and Samoa the pick of the fixtures as both South Sea Island nations do battle for a place in the semi-finals a week later.