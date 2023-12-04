Robbie Mulhern ‘grateful’ for transformative Leigh Leopards move

ROBBIE MULHERN will be happy to keep proving the naysayers wrong with Leigh.

The 29-year-old was one of the best props in Super League in 2023, racking up 2,778 metres at over eight metres per carry in the regular season.

That effort helped Leigh reach the play-offs in their season back at the top level, all while winning the Challenge Cup for the first time in 52 years.

Mulhern’s move from Warrington this time last year certainly paid dividends, and it is a fruitful partnership that will continue for another three years after he recently signed an extended deal with Adrian Lam’s side.

“Even when things didn’t go well at Warrington last year, I still thought personally I played pretty well,” he told the latest issue of Rugby League World.

“Coming into a new environment, with a new coach and a fresh perspective, I’m very grateful to Leigh for giving me that chance.

“A lot of people wrote us off at Leigh at the start of the year. Were we saying at the start of the year we were going to win the cup? No. But our goal was always top six.

“If you look at our squad, we might not have the depth but we certainly have the quality. We managed to stay injury-free for large parts of the year and it was a brilliant year.

“That Cup win, no one could have predicted it. I’m just delighted to have been involved.”

At the end of the season he was also involved with England, earning his second cap in the third Test against Tonga, five years after his last while a Hull KR player.

In doing so, he became the first Leigh player to represent England for 39 years.

“It was great just to be in Waney’s (coach Shaun Wane) thoughts,” added Mulhern, who also has five Ireland caps to his name.

“To be in the squad, I was over the moon. To play was unbelievable.”

