Elliot Minchella eager for familiar pre-season tests with Hull KR

ELLIOT MINCHELLA is excited to go up against two of his former sides in pre-season.

Hull KR will welcome Championship side Sheffield to Craven Park on Sunday, January 28 (kick-off 3pm).

The following Sunday, February 4 (also 3pm), the Robins will travel to Headingley to take on Leeds, in a game which serves as the testimonial fixture for James Donaldson, who played for Hull KR between 2015 and 2018.

Minchella started his career with the Rhinos, playing six times, before leaving for Sheffield and making 56 appearances for the Eagles.

After two seasons with Bradford, he is now preparing for his fifth campaign at Hull KR, and impressive displays in recent years have marked him out as a potential contender for the club captaincy too following Shaun Kenny-Dowall’s retirement.

Not that he is taking his place in the team for the opening-round derby at Hull FC on Thursday, February 15, for granted.

“You put in loads of hard work in pre-season and then when those (pre-season) games come around they’re a chance to impress. You want to get your name on the teamsheet for round one,” said Minchella.

“It’s a good opportunity to learn how other people play, the new lads coming in, and work on combinations that we’ve built.

“Both teams will be a good test for us. Sheffield have recruited well for their season, and Leeds are strong every year so that will be a tough place to go. That will get us ready for round one.”

Hull KR enjoyed their most successful season of the summer era in 2023, by reaching the Challenge Cup final, finishing in the Super League top four and making the play-off semi-finals.

But Minchella said: “We had a good year last year, but we didn’t achieve anything in terms of silverware.

“For us as a playing group, we need to raise the standards. We’re highly motivated – once you’ve had a taste of that you want more.”

