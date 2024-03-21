Robbie Mulhern sets dual targets to build on Leigh Leopards and England achievements

ROBBIE MULHERN is hoping to back up a season that brought unexpected joy on both the domestic and international fronts.

The prop arrived at Leigh for 2023 following the end of a disappointing spell at Warrington and helped the newly-promoted club win the Challenge Cup and reach the Super League play-offs.

Mulhern’s reward for being one of the country’s top metre-makers was a place in the England squad at the end of the year, playing the final Test against Tonga five years after his only previous cap for the country.

“I was playing in the third Test when the series was already wrapped up but it was such a good game to play in,” Mulhern told League Express.

“It had been a big break (not playing for England). I played for Ireland in between and I’m proud of my Irish heritage but playing for England is probably the pinnacle.

“Hopefully I’ll have done enough to still be in Waney’s (coach Shaun Wane) thoughts when he’s picking the next squad.

“I know my performances will have to merit that, but I feel I’m in a good position to do it, so hopefully I can get a few more at the end of the year.

“If I’m consistent and playing well, that’ll take care of itself. There are some great English middles in Super League and the NRL, so I know I’ll have to play as good as last year and

maybe better to try and get in that squad.

“If I’m in that squad at the end of the year, then I’ll be very happy.”

While his international return was a special moment, Mulhern still ranks the Challenge Cup triumph over Hull KR at Wembley as the best moment of last year.

And although Leigh, like last term, started slowly, with three consecutive defeats before Saturday’s triumph at Hull FC, the forward wants to push for more silverware.

He added: “We don’t just want to be making up the numbers. We don’t want to be hanging on, trying to make the top six. We want to be firmly in that top six, probably in the top four.

“If we’re in the top four, playing well, that will put us in a good position form-wise to have a crack at the Grand Final.

“I think that’s what every team should realistically be aiming for, and if you’re not you’re probably doing something wrong.

“You want to be aiming for trophies every year, but realistically that’s not going to happen. There are only three, including the League Leaders’, and sometimes only one team lifts a trophy.

“As long as we play well and we’re in and around, that’s a success. We’ve got to be realistic. We’re not going to win something every year, just like every club is probably not going to win something every year.

“It’s about maintaining expectations, but at the same time pushing for all those major honours.”

