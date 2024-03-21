Jayden Nikorima sets sights on new position after impressive Catalans Dragons start

JAYDEN NIKORIMA has impressed off the bench as a hooker at Catalans Dragons but has outlined his goal to force his way into the halves or at fullback.

Nikorima arrived in France at the end of last year on a two-year contract from Melbourne Storm.

The versatile Kiwi can play at stand- off, scrum-half and at hooker, and has predominantly been used as an interchange number nine with limited minutes.

But the 27-year-old is keen for a starting role where he can play the full 80 minutes. “I’m happy to do whatever Steve [McNamara] wants but I see myself as a six,” he told League Express.

“We’ve got some good halves in Jordan Abdull and Theo Fages who love to play on the ball. Moving forward hopefully I can move my way into the six jersey, but I’ve done some training at fullback as well, which I don’t mind.

“There’s a lot of freedom to move around at fullback and I love to ball-play. I just want to be on the pitch.”

Nikorima admits he has found more space around the ruck in Super League compared to the NRL.

“I’ve been starting on the bench but from what I’ve gathered it’s a bit physical throughout the middle,” he said.

“And with the new rule changes with the markers being squarer, we’re starting to find there’s a lot more space in and around the ruck. I’m not sure if it’s with people getting sin-binned or sent off, or they’re worried about the square markers. It will be exciting for me if I can get back into the halves, but I’m enjoying my role off the bench.

“You don’t have to stress about what position you’re in, you can just rock up to the game and let the game pan out and just play footy. I enjoy that aspect but I want to get back on the pitch and play 80 minutes.”

Nikorima, who is currently sidelined with a minor hamstring injury, has already bagged two tries and a try-assist from four appearances.

The playmaker is enjoying his transition to France. “It’s been one of the best moves for me and my family,” he said.

“I enjoyed my time in Melbourne with a two-year stint. This was not the only contract offer but a move that we saw as good for my family.

“We’ve got a two-year-old and my wife and I thought if there was a time to move and experience the world and come to a great club like Catalans. It’s been a good change.”

