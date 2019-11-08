Robert Elstone delighted by Sonny Bill Williams signing

Super League chief executive Robert Elstone has applauded the arrival of Sonny Bill Williams.

Elstone, who has interviewed by Sky Sports News on the matter, said his arrival is not only a strong indication of where Toronto Wolfpack are heading, but also Super League as a competition.

When asked if this is the biggest signing in the competition’s history, he said: “I think absolutely he is, but even more than that, I think if you could pick anybody to make that impact, if you could choose someone to make that impact, Sonny Bill would be it.

“He’s such an iconic player, he transcends both codes of rugby, he’s a pretty good boxer as well. He’s had a stellar career in Rugby League and he ticks every box.

“Fundamentally, for me as a fan I remember as a young kid waiting to see Wally Lewis’ debut at Wakefield and I had to be there. I was in Sydney when Ellery Hanley made his debut for Western Suburbs and I had to be there. Sonny Bill will have exactly that impact for rugby league fans, they will want to be there and be in big numbers. That is a very powerful thing.

“It underlines Toronto’s credentials, it gives us a view of their intent for Super League 2020. They’re here to make a difference and compete, they’re here to win. It powerfully underlines where they want to be in Super League 2020, but I think it’s also a great endorsement for the competition.”