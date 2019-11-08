Quartet set for England debuts against Papua New Guinea

England Women have included four uncapped players for the Test against Papua New Guinea.

Castleford trio Grace Field, Kelsey Gentles and Tamzin Renouf will all make their bow alongside Leeds’ Shannon Lacey.

Only five players who played against the Orchids at the 2017 World Cup remain for the match in Goroka.

“We were heading into the unknown when we found out we were coming to Goroka, but we’ve had an amazing welcome,” said captain Emily Rudge.

“The people of Goroka have been so friendly, welcoming and supportive of us when we’ve been out to the local hospitals and schools and I’m hopeful they’ll all turn out in force to witness a great game between ourselves and the Orchids.

“It is going to be an historic Test with it being the first Women’s international outside of Port Moresby and for Women’s sport to be given this sort of platform in a rural area of Papua New Guinea is truly ground-breaking.”