Robins sign Bronco Richards

Hull Kingston Rovers have announced the signing of Greg Richards from London Broncos for 2022 with a one-year contract and an option for a second year.

An experienced prop, Richards, 26, previously won the 2014 Super League Grand Final with St Helens and has since gone on to make over 140 career appearances for Leigh Centurions, Sheffield Eagles and London Broncos.

“I’m looking forward to working with Greg,” said Hull KR coach Tony Smith

“I’ve coached against him on many occasions and he’s a very experienced young prop and he fits the brief for a lot of what we’re about.

“He’s 26 years old, so he’s coming into his prime with a wealth of experience. He had great experience as a young prop in winning a Grand Final with St Helens and it’s a chance for him to get his Super League career back on track after a couple of years of working in London and playing for London.

“He’s a very skilful prop – he can pass the ball, he’s got a good work rate and his knowledge of the game is comprehensive so he will add more depth to our squad and competition for places amongst our prop forwards for next year.”

Richards made his Super League debut as a 17-year-old against Castleford Tigers at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle on 7th July 2013.