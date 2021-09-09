Betfred League 1 Leading Scorers

North Wales Crusaders’ winger Rob Massam and Keighley Cougars’ halfback Jack Miller still lead the scoring charts for this season’s Betfred League 1 competition. The figures shown below are for league games only.

The Crusaders’ Tommy Johnson (above) currently lies in third place in the goalscoring charts and joint third in the points scoring chart. This Saturday he needs just twelve points when the Crusaders face London Skolars to reach 1,500 points for his club.

Tries

1 Rob Massam (North Wales Crusaders) 18

2 = Theerapol Ritson (Barrow Raiders) 15

Brad Holroyd (Workington Town) 15

4 Matty Chrimes (Hunslet) 13

5 Jack Miller (Keighley Cougars) 11

6 = Charlie Graham (Keighley Cougars) 10

Brenden Santi (Keighley Cougars) 10

Lameck Juma (London Skolars) 10

Lewis Sheridan (Rochdale Hornets) 10

Jamie Murphy (West Wales Raiders) 10

Matty Henson (Workington Town) 10

Goals

1 Jack Miller (Keighley Cougars) 86

2 Carl Forber (Workington Town) 66

3 Tommy Johnson (North Wales Crusaders) 52

4 = Dan Coates (Coventry Bears) 51

Neil Thorman (London Skolars) 51

6 Matty Beharrell (Doncaster) 50

7 Jamie Dallimore (Barrow Raiders) 48

8 Dom Brambani (Hunslet) 41

9 Will Ramsey (West Wales Raiders) 28

10 Josh Jordan-Roberts (Rochdale Hornets) 25

Points

1 Jack Miller (Keighley Cougars) 216

2 Carl Forber (Workington Town) 152

3 = Matty Beharrell (Doncaster) 136

Tommy Johnson (North Wales Crusaders) 136

5 Dan Coates (Coventry Bears) 131

6 Jamie Dallimore (Barrow Raiders) 117

7 Neil Thorman (London Skolars) 102

8 Dom Brambani (Hunslet) 86

9 Rob Massam (North Wales Crusaders) 72

10 Theerapol Ritson (Barrow Raiders) 66