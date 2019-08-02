Robins to hand debuts to duo as Eden returns for Cas

Hull Kingston Rovers could hand debuts to Dean Hadley and Jez Litten when they host Castleford on Sunday.

The duo, who had agreed to join the club for next season, made the move across the city from Hull FC early earlier this week.

They could now make their debut on Sunday, though the Robins will be without Kane Linnett who has a calf injury.

As for Castleford, the Tigers have made two changes, with Greg Eden and Cory Aston coming back into the squad.

They replace Paul McShane, who is suspended, and Tuoyo Egodo.

Rovers: Quinlan, Hall, Crooks, Keinhorst, Shaw, McGuire, Mulhern, Masoe, Tomkins, Hauraki, Garbutt, Atkin, Addy, Lawler, Drinkwater, Harrison, Murray, Hadley, Litten.

Tigers: Aston, Blair, Clare, Clarkson, Eden, Holmes, Maher, Massey, Mata’utia, McMeeken, Millington, Milner, Minikin, O’Neill, Rankin, Sene-Lefao, Smith, Trueman, Watts.