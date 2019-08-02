Melbourne bounce back with Brisbane battering

Melbourne Storm bounced back from the disappointment of their golden-point loss last week to inflict a heavy 40-4 defeat on Brisbane Broncos at Suncorp Stadium in front of over 36,000 fans.

Melbroune started the game on top. Cameron Smith kicked an early peanlty before Josh Addo-Carr tiptoed up the left touchline for the first try. Then two tries in the final ten minutes of the first half opened up the Storm’s lead. Christian Welch crashed over between the uprights, then Kenny Bromwich slid over on the left.

And the Storm picked up where they left off in the second half when Jahrome Hughes crossed on the right only two minutes into the half. Cameron Munster was denied a try due to a knock on but that didn’t stop Melbourne scoring again when Addo-Carr set up Kenny Bromwich for his second try of the game.

The double try scorer turned providor next when he broke and set up Cameron Smith on his inside. Ryan Papenhuyzen got in on the try scoring when he chimed in on the left from fullback.

But the Broncos had the last laugh when Kotoni Staggs scored after good work from James Segeyaro.

Broncos: Milford, Isaako, Coates, Staggs, Boyd, Turpin, Lodge, McCullough, Haas, Fifita, Glenn, Flegler; Interchanges: Segeyaro, Ofahengaue, Kennedy, Carrigan

Try: Staggs

Storm: Hughes, Vunivalu, Chambers, Olam, Addo-Carr, Munster, Croft, J Bromwich, C Smith, Asofa-Solomona, Kaufusi, K Bromwich, Finucane; Interchanges: B Smith, Welch, Stimson, Papenhuyzen

Tries: Addo-Carr, Welch, K Bromwich 2, Hughes, C Smith, Papenhuyzen; Goals: C Smith 6

