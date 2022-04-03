Milestone man James Roby the last of his kind, hails St Helens boss Kristian Woolf

St Helens coach Kristian Woolf believes that no future player will match James Roby’s 500 appearances for the club.

Roby reached the milestone in last week’s game at Leeds Rhinos, becoming just the fourth Saints player in history to do so and the only one of the summer era.

The skipper has spent his whole career at the club, winning four Super League Grand Finals, four Challenge Cups, a World Club Challenge and the Man of Steel along the way.

“It’s an unbelievable achievement, and one that I honestly don’t think we’ll see again,” said Woolf of hooker Roby reaching the 500 mark, having made his debut in 2004.

“It’s a real credit to him as a person; it’s a real credit to him as a player.

“He’s been able to sustain that drive and hunger for so long, and you’ve got to be a special person and a special player to be able to do that.

“He plays in one of the most physically demanding positions in the game. To be in there with really big men and play 80 minutes with a real skill set, he’s an absolutely elite player.

“It’s a pleasure and a privilege for me to be able to work with him, that’s for sure.”

Saints’ all-time appearance record is held by Ken Coslett, who played 531 times between 1962 and 1976.

Roby would have to go on another season to break that, but he insisted in the latest edition of Rugby League World magazine that he saw 2022 being his final campaign.

“I’m ready for this one to be my last one,” he said.

“There’s obviously a long way to go from now to the end of the year, and I’m feeling right body-wise. I’m healthy and I feel I’m still contributing to the team. But it feels like the right time to call it a day.

“I’ve mentally accepted that and I’m preparing as if it is my last one. I just want to really enjoy this year for what it is and enjoy the experience.

“There comes a time where you just know yourself that it’s the right time. I’m still motivated, I’m still willing to give my all and enjoy my time with St Helens, but there is something in the back of my mind telling me that now is the time.”

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.