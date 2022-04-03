New Nines tournament for Women’s Rugby League

The new Women’s Nines Tournament, which will take place this summer, will be about far more than the action on the pitch, according to Tom Brindle, head of growth at the RFL.

It will be a major factor in the future development of the Women’s game.

The 12 Betfred Women’s Super League side, along with ‘invitation’ teams including Bristol Golden Ferns, Catalans Dragons, Dublin City Exiles, London Broncos, Oxford Cavaliers and Salford Red Devils, will descend on Warrington’s Victoria Park ground on Sunday, May 1, for the group stages of the tournament, before the top six sides then go on to face each other again at the AJ Bell Stadium on Sunday, July 24 to find the inaugural Women’s Nines champions.

The event at Warrington will also have off-field initiatives on show as well with workshops and activities taking place giving prospective new players a real taste of what Women’s Rugby League is all about.

“Following on from the World Cups Nines a couple of years ago we’ve been speaking with the Women’s clubs and coaches and the opportunity to engage and do something innovative and new with the skill set came up quite regularly,” said Brindle.

“Also, with the way the season was structured this year with the Challenge Cup being earlier, we felt there was space in the calendar for it.

“But most importantly, we felt it was a great chance to let our best players and new players coming into the sport engage with each other.

“We know that a lot of our younger fans, who are solely fans of Women’s Rugby League, have questions are looking for some help and advice. So as well as the games, this will be a chance to help educate and develop some of the stars of the future.

“If new players can come up and speak to people like Jodie Cunningham about what it’s like to be a female Rugby League Player that’s a great way to help them along their journey.

“Having Catalans involved gives it an international flair and allows other teams and players to test themselves against the best.”

Elsewhere in the Women’s game, the final of the Super League South competition, which this year features a new team – Oxford Cavaliers – will take place at Cardiff Arms Park. It will be the first Rugby League match to take place at the stadium since Wales beat France 14-6 there in 2015.

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.