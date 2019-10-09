Rochdale have no directors after resignations

Rochdale Hornets have no remaining directors after the remaining four resigned.

Denise Dawson, Martin Hall, Mark Harris and Gavin Reynolds have all departed after they claimed a number of uncovered issues emerged since being elected in July.

The likelihood is that an Emergency General Meeting will be held to form a new board.

“After outlining the exact details of a number of pressing issues to members we felt that we had no other alternative,” the former board members said.

“We are all committed to ensuring a smooth handover and will remain in a supporting role until the election of a new board. We are willing to assist the new board with sharing information and knowledge regarding the club’s current situation, and to help complete any current projects that have been worked. At the same time we wish the club the very best success at these testing times.”