Leading official leaves Bradford Bulls

Russ MacFarlane, Bradford Bulls’ general manager, has reportedly left the club.

Sources have told TotalRL that MacFarlane has departed in the past 24 hours though this has been denied by the club itself.

Bulls players were contacted by individuals acting on behalf of the proposed new consortium, headed by Chris Brereton, on Wednesday morning. They were informed that their pension payment issues would be resolved and all money would be paid by November 8th.

A meeting is scheduled for Friday with the RFL to discuss the potential takeover of the club. It’s unclear whether the sale will be ratified on that date.

Meanwhile the club has yet to appeal against the player who triggered a termination of his contract last Friday. The club has a seven-day period in which to appeal but have yet to do so at this stage.