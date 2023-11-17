Rochdale Hornets swoop for ex-Super League and Championship veteran in coup

ROCHDALE HORNETS have swooped for a former Super League and Championship veteran in what can only be described as a massive coup for the League One club.

That veteran is halfback Martyn Ridyard, who has been plying his trade with Oldham the past two seasons, League Express understands.

The 37-year-old began his career with Leigh, debuting for the club back in 2009 and making over 220 appearances for the then-named Centurions.

Ridyard spent the last part of 2017 on loan at Huddersfield Giants in Super League, registering seven appearances before moving to Featherstone Rovers on a permanent deal in 2018.

A move back to Leigh saw the halfback register another 28 appearances with a loan spell at Rochdale sandwiched inbetween.

A further move to Swinton Lions and then Oldham has taken Ridyard back to where he is today – at Rochdale.

