Rohan Smith bemoans ‘outside noise’ as he reveals effects on Leeds Rhinos players and families

ROHAN SMITH has bemoaned ‘outside noise’ which has seeped into the Leeds Rhinos camp in recent weeks and months.

Leeds’ 32-4 victory over local rivals Castleford Tigers at the weekend eased some of the pressure which Smith has found himself under following a run of inconsistent results which has left the Rhinos outside of the Super League play-offs.

Drubbings by Catalans Dragons and St Helens didn’t do much to help the Australian’s cause, with fans making their feelings known social media.

Following Saturday evening’s triumph, Smith was asked about social media and the effects it has had on the players in recent times.

“The outside stuff filters in as much as you try and stop it. It doesn’t affect me but it influences people who influence the people of players and families,” Smith said.

“Social media is a difficult one because in another way, there is so much more opportunity for a modern-day player.

“A smartphone allows connections and endorsements and building a following that can create you a job after your career or a side income during your career.

“The interest in the game is great but, at the same time, most opportunities bring great challenges.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast