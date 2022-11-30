Rohan Smith giving Cameron Smith the number 13 shirt for Leeds Rhinos hints at Zane Tetevano change

LEEDS Rhinos stalwart Cameron Smith signed a new long-term deal with the West Yorkshire club this morning.

At just 24 years of age, Smith has over 100 appearances to his name for his boyhood club with the new deal emphasising just how highly new head coach Rohan Smith thinks of the forward.

Not only has Smith signed a new deal, the Rhinos academy product has also been awarded the number 13 shirt by Smith ahead of the 2023 Super League season.

Although it is sometimes difficult to look into what a shirt number means for a side, it does hint at a potential new role for Zane Tetevano, who was assigned the number 13 shirt ahead of the 2022 season.

With Matt Prior retiring, it could be likely that former Penrith Panthers star Tetevano will take over the number 10 shirt, though new recruit from the Gold Coast Titans, Sam Lisone, will be hoping to nail that down.

During 2022, Tetevano found himself playing front-row as well as loose-forward with appearances in the back-row as well such as in Leeds’ magnificent semi-final play-off win against the Wigan Warriors as Smith played 13 and Tetevano 12.

The number 8 shirt will likely go to England international Mikolaj Oledzki following a big year in Rhinos colours whilst new signing Justin Sangare will probably take one of those further down the roster.

With Leeds announcing their squad numbers this Friday, all eyes will be firmly fixed on Smith’s choices.